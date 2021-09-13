Liverpool have provided the latest update on Harvey Elliott who suffered a horrific ankle injury against Leeds United on Sunday.

The Reds midfielder, who made his third consecutive Premier League start against Leeds, suffered a nasty injury in the second half following a tackle from Leeds defender Pascal Struijk.

The 18-year-old was writhing in pain and was later stretchered off. Jurgen Klopp confirmed after the game that he dislocated his ankle and that everyone at the club is wishing for a speedy recovery.

Struijk, who was shown the red card after the incident, took to Instagram to send a heartfelt apology to Elliott. The Dutch defender said he was “gutted” and “never meant to do this to happen.”

Leeds United and England midfielder, Kalvin Phillips, also shared his feelings after the game. He wrote “Get well soon mate. Stay strong.”

Harvey Elliott injury update

Liverpool have released an official statement regarding Elliott’s injury update.

The club has confirmed that the youngster has been discharged from the hospital, and he will now undergo quick ankle surgery at the club.

“Liverpool Football Club can confirm Harvey Elliott has been discharged from hospital after suffering a serious ankle injury in the game against Leeds United on Sunday.