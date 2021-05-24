Graham Roberts and Osvaldo Ardiles react as Harry Kane wins Golden boot

Tottenham Hotspur did end the season on a winning note, but they finished well below their expectations.

Harry Kane scored yet again as Spurs registered a 4-2 win to end Leicester’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.





With Mohamed Salah failing to add to his goal tally, Kane bagged the prestigious golden boot award for the third time in his career. He also topped the chart of most assists by a player (14) – encapsulating a phenomenal campaign.

Tottenham legend Osvaldo Ardiles took to Twitter to congratulate Kane yesterday. The Argentine has hailed him as an “extraordinary player”.

Another former Spurs player, Graham Roberts, was also full of praise for Kane. He wants him to stay at the club beyond the summer.

Gary Lineker, a former Spurs player turned popular football pundit, has also congratulated him on Twitter, adding – “what a marksman.”

Will Kane stay at the club beyond the summer?

The 27-year-old has been at Spurs throughout his career but he has given enough indications that he wants to move elsewhere to win trophies.

While Kane hopes that he can reach an amicable resolution with Daniel Levy over his future, a move away from north London depends on a lot of factors.

The likes of Manchester United and Manchester City are being constantly linked with a move, but several reports claim that any potential buyer would need to pay in the region of £150 million to land him.

Kane may change his mind and decide to stay put, but only if Spurs show serious ambition in the transfer market and sign a few top-quality players.

