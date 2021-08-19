Glen Kamara has already agreed terms on new Rangers deal

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is expected to sign the new deal he has already agreed terms on, according to The Athletic’s Jordan Campbell.

The Finland international has just two years left on his current contract, but he is now set to pen an extension on improved terms.

It hands Rangers a boost in their bid to hold on to Kamara, and that means a summer exit is ruled out.

Sportslens View

The 25-year-old is one of manager Steven Gerrard’s most important players, and he has continued to attract interest from the Premier League in recent seasons.

Kamara was in splendid form for his country at Euro 2020 in the summer and during the qualifiers, and that would have alerted some of the continent’s biggest clubs.

Everton and West Ham United are some of the English top-flight teams interested in bringing the Arsenal academy graduate back to the country, but they now have to look elsewhere for a midfielder.

The Finnish star was very influential last season as Rangers secured a first Scottish Premiership title in a decade, and they can now count on him for their title defence.

Kamara is not likely to spend his peak years at Ibrox, and the club will likely sell if a suitable offer comes in subsequent transfer windows, but they will be holding on to him for at least one more season.

His ability to control the tempo of games has been crucial to the Light Blues’ style of play, and holding on to him for another campaign is a massive boost.

