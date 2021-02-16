Gary Lineker reacts to West Ham’s win over Sheffield United

West Ham United picked up an impressive 3-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League last night.

Declan Rice, Issa Diop and Ryan Fredericks scored to give David Moyes’ side a well-deserved win at home.





The win takes the Hammers above Liverpool in the Premier League table and they are now in the 5th place with 42 points.

West Ham are behind their London rivals Chelsea on goal difference and they will be hoping to close in on the top four in the coming weeks.

The Londoners have been in impressive form over the last few weeks and only Manchester City have acquired more points than them in the Premier League over the last 10 matches.

Popular pundit Gary Lineker has hailed the job Moyes has done at West Ham so far.

He wrote on social media:

Might be for a brief period but @WestHam move into the top 4. What a brilliant job David Moyes is doing. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 15, 2021

The top teams are struggling with consistency issues this season, and the Hammers will certainly fancy their chances of European qualification.

It would be a tremendous achievement for the club and Moyes if they manage to secure European football for the next season.

Moyes has got his transfer business spot on during the summer window and in January and his side are now reaping the rewards of their smart investment.