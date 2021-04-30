Gareth Southgate flattered by Tottenham Hotspur’s interest but would consider job only if England sack him

According to Standard Sports, England manager Gareth Southgate is thought to be flattered by Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in him.

However, he would only consider the role in the event that he is sacked by the England FA following a disappointing European Championship campaign.





At the moment, Southgate has no plans to walk away from the Three Lions job to manage Spurs or any other club, and the North Londoners will have to look elsewhere.

Chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly considering the 50-year-old for the job due to his relationship with star striker Harry Kane.

The England international has huge respect for Southgate and the pair get on very well, and appointing him could help Tottenham convince their academy graduate to stay.

The club have reportedly also contacted the representatives of the Three Lions boss.

Spurs have been linked with RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann and Ajax’s Erik ten Hag, but the duo are no longer available for the job.

The German has agreed to work with Bayern Munich ahead of next season while the Eredivisie boss signed a new deal today.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers also appears to be out of Levy’s reach as it could potentially set Spurs back £70 million.

The North Londoners might have to wait until after the Euros before appointing Jose Mourinho’s successor as they also have Belgium boss Roberto Martinez on their radar.

The former Everton manager is open to returning to club football and an impressive campaign with Belgium at the Euros could tempt Levy into giving him the job.

In other news, Jose Mourinho has a new job following Spurs exit.