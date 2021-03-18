Gabriel Agbonlahor urges Leeds United to sign Crystal Palace’s Patrick van Aanholt

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Gabriel Agbonlahor has said that Leeds United should consider a move for Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt.

Van Aanholt has been with the Eagles for the past four years, where he has accumulated 130 appearances across all competitions.





His current deal expires at the end of June, and it appears that he could leave on a free transfer with Leeds and Arsenal interested in signing him.

In an interview with Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that Van Aanholt would be a ‘great signing’ for a team outside of the top six in the Premier League.

He said: “He’s played a lot of Premier League games. He’s Mr Reliable, and he’s very good going forward.

“I think that would be a great signing, and it’s something that Leeds should pursue.

“Any club in the Premier League, not the top six or seven, but anyone below would love to have him. He’s a great left-back.”

Sportslens view:

Van Aanholt was out-of-favour for the Eagles in January, where young defender Tyrick Mitchell was preferred ahead of him.

There was much talk of him joining the Gunners before the winter transfer deadline, but a deal never materialised.

He has since re-established himself as the regular on the left side of the defence, but his future remains uncertain.

Leeds currently have Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski as left-back options, but the latter could leave the club this summer.

Alioski is reportedly eyeing a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray when his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

The Yorkshire outfit resisted signing an experienced left-back after promotion last year but may need to pursue one this summer.

Van Aanholt has been an attacking full-back during his career, and he has vast experience in the top-flight with 209 appearances.

His style of play may suit Leeds, and he has the chance of securing regular game time, unlike at Arsenal where he would play second fiddle to Kieran Tierney.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com