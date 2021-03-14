Leeds United to compete with Arsenal for Patrick van Aanholt

Leeds United are likely to compete with Arsenal for the signature of Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt this summer, The Mirror reports.

The Netherlands international has been with the Eagles since 2017 and he has accumulated 130 appearances for the club across all competitions.





He was the subject of interest from the Gunners during the backend of the January transfer window as they were eyeing a back-up option for left-back Kieran Tierney.

However, a deal never materialised and it appears that the Dutchman could leave the south London outfit on a free transfer when his contract expires in June.

It is now reported that Leeds have entered the pursuit of the former Sunderland man as they are bracing for the departure of Ezgjan Alioski.

The North Macedonia international has reportedly turned down a new deal with the Whites, and he is eyeing European football with Galatasaray.

Sportslens view:

Leeds have utilised either Alioski or Stuart Dallas at left-back this term which was the case in their promotion-winning campaign from the Championship.

They may have to spend on a new signing for the position this summer with Alioski angling for a Bosman move to Istanbul with Galatasaray.

Van Aanholt is experienced in the Premier League with 209 appearances and him being an attacking full-back, would suit the style of play under Marcelo Bielsa.

He is also on the radar of the Gunners, but the north London side may not guarantee him a starting role in the league with Kieran Tierney being an undisputed starter.

A move to Elland Road could be more appealing for the Dutchman as he would have the chance of playing regularly during the backend of his career.

Van Aanholt was an unused substitute in January amid the transfer speculation, but he has since retained his position ahead of Tyrick Mitchell.

The former Chelsea graduate has 12 caps with the Netherlands national team.

