Florentin Pogba claims Paul Pogba will only move to Manchester City, Real Madrid or Barcelona if he leaves Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is enjoying a rich vein of form at the club under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaers following the departure of former manager Jose Mourinho.
The French World Cup winner has scored five goals and assisted four others in his last six games for the club, and his brother Florentin Pogba reckons Mourinho leaving was key to the midfielder’s renaissance.
The new Elche signing also believes the 25-year-old will only leave for three clubs once he calls it quits at the Old Trafford.
“When my brother leaves Manchester United, there are only three clubs he can go to to improve: (Manchester) City, Real Madrid or Barça,” the Guinean international defender told AS.
“He’s not going to go to City, so he’ll come to Spain: to Barça or Madrid.”
The former Juventus midfielder was earlier linked with a United exit after falling out with Mourinho, but he will most certainly remain beyond this season and could sign a contract extension, especially if the Norwegian is made the manager on a permanent basis.
Spanish giants Madrid and Barcelona have been routinely linked with an interest in Pogba, while a return to Juventus has also been hinted at, and it remains to be seen if the midfielder will actually leave United anytime soon.
Should he do, it certainly won’t be to Manchester City given the rivalry between both Mancunian clubs, and it will be interesting to see if Florentin’s prediction comes to pass in the nearest future.