Everton fans rave about Leeds winger Raphinha

Everton won 2-1 against Leeds United on Wednesday night in the Premier League at Elland Road.

Goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin earned the Toffees a hard-earned victory over Marcelo Bielsa’s side.





Raphinha pulled one back for the home team in the second half.

The 24-year-old winger, who joined Leeds in the summer transfer window, has made a huge impact already, and he was superb last night.

Leeds were brilliant in the second half as they pushed for an equaliser. Raphinha was simply sensational, and the scoreline could have looked different had Leeds taken their chances.

He terrorised the Everton defence throughout the game, and Patrick Boyland of The Athletic has hailed him as ‘some player’. Many Everton fans took to Twitter to share their admiration for the player:

He’s quality 👏👏 love watching him play — Luke Garbutt (@luke_garbutt) February 3, 2021

Brilliant isn't he. They'll do well to hold on to him — Chris March (@marchy27) February 3, 2021

Sign him in the summer! — Petey Wheat (@SweetPTWheat) February 3, 2021

He’d be fantastic down our right hand side — Chris Howells (@howler4985) February 3, 2021

Would have been a perfect signing for a winger situation. Shame the finances weren’t there — MK (@MatthewKneale1) February 3, 2021

Sportslens View

Of all the summer signings Leeds made, Raphinha has impressed the most.

Leeds paid around £17m for his signature, and it already looks like a bargain.

He has taken to the new club and the league like fish to water, and it is really admirable how quickly the Brazilian has adjusted to Bielsa’s system and methods.

Raphinha has scored four goals this season already, and there’s plenty to come from him. He has got a bright future, and certainly, Leeds have pulled off one of the signings of the season.