Erik Lamela reacts to Dele Alli’s Instagram post after Tottenham win

Tottenham Hotspur won 1-0 against Watford at home in the Premier League clash on Sunday.

Spurs have made a perfect start to the season, winning all three of their opening Premier League games under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Heung-min Son scored the only goal of the match on his 200th Premier League appearance in the first half as Spurs secured all three points.

After the match, Dele Alli took to social networking site Instagram to express his reaction. He wrote – “3 in 3… we move”.

Erik Lamela, the former Spurs winger, responded to the post, by saying – “Yes Dele boy keep going.”

Lamela, the Argentine winger, left Tottenham this summer to join Sevilla in a part of the deal that saw Spurs signing Bryan Gil.

However, Lamela, who was a cult hero at the north London club, appears to be following Tottenham’s results this season and has expressed his joy with such a lovely message.

Alli, who really struggled under Jose Mourinho last season, appears to be finding his form and mojo back again. He has made a big impact so far and has been very impressive.

Nuno Santo has become just the second Tottenham manager to win his first three league games in charge. The only other man to do so was Arthur Rowe in 1949.

The Portuguese boss has looked really pleased with the performance of his players, but he has urged everyone not to get carried away with the talks of Spurs being on top.

