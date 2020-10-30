English Premier League Match Preview, Team News and Predicted Line-ups: Burnley vs Chelsea

Chelsea have won just two Premier League games in 2020-21 out of six matches, drawing three and losing once, and they will be keen to pick up their third league victory tomorrow when they visit Turf Moor to clash with Burnley.

The Blues secured a 4-0 win over FC Krasnodar in their second Champions League group game on Wednesday, and will fancy their chances of another victory against Sean Dyche’s men.





The Clarets came close to holding Tottenham Hotspur to a draw on Monday, but a 76th-minute header from Son Heung-Min helped the visitors pick up all three points.

Burnley are without a victory in five Premier League games, drawing once and losing the other four, and they will be keen to get something against Chelsea.

With a takeover on the horizon, Dyche and his players could be in the mood to put in their best efforts, and the Blues won’t have it easy should that happen.

TEAM NEWS

Thiago Silva was rested for the trip to Russia and it remains to be seen whether the veteran Brazilian centre-back will be returned to the line-up for tomorrow’s trip’

Kepa Arrizabalaga is still recovering from a shoulder injury despite returning to training, while Billy Gilmour is still sidelined.

Chelsea have enough options, though, and won’t be missing the duo, so Lampard’s major headache for the game is who to make his starting line-up.

On the other hand, Dyche will be missing some of his key players and will hope the would-be owners make quality recruitment in the transfer window going forward.

Phil Bardsley needs to return a negative coronavirus test after missing the Spurs game due to self-isolation, while Erik Pieters remains a doubt with a calf problem.

Jack Cork and Ben Mee could also be unavailable for selection as they aren’t yet fully fit.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Predicted Chelsea XI

4-2-3-1

Mendy

James, Rudiger, Zouma, Chilwell

Kante, Jorginho

Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic

Werner

Predicted Burnley XI

4-4-2

Pope

Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor

Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeill

Wood, Barnes