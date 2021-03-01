Edinson Cavani sends message after Manchester United’s goalless draw vs Chelsea

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has pledged to return to action as soon as possible following the club’s goalless Premier League draw against Chelsea yesterday.

The Red Devils continued their poor league record against the ‘Big-Six’ this season with a fifth goalless draw in seven meetings (two losses).





Cavani’s physical and aerial presence was missed against an organised Blues backline and following the game, he sent a message for the club’s faithful.

The Uruguayan has missed the last four games in all competitions with a calf problem, but emphasised that he is ‘eager to come back soon‘ through his Instagram account.

Sportslens view:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side produced another average league display against a ‘Big-Six’ opposition and it was their fourth straight draw in such games.

The Red Devils were denied a penalty for a hand ball from Callum Hudson-Odoi and the decision was justifiable, given the close proximity of the attacker to the ball.

They had only four attempts to test goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, but all of them were directly at him and it was a relatively comfortable game for the Senegalese.

The club’s next league match will come up against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night.

It may not be a straightforward game as the Eagles have picked up seven points from the previous five meetings against them.

Prior to yesterday’s game, Solskjaer revealed that Cavani had not trained and it remains to be seen whether he is available for the south London trip.

