Dundee United keen to sell Celtic and Leeds United target Kerr Smith

Dundee United are set to cash in on defender Kerr Smith before the summer transfer window shuts amid interests from Celtic and Leeds United.

According to The Scottish Sun, both clubs are monitoring the situation, with Southampton, Crystal Palace and Leicester City also monitoring the 16-year-old.

Despite his age, Smith has made two senior-team appearances this term having made his debut last season, and is regarded as one of Scottish football’s top young talents.

Dundee Utd have knocked back two bids from Southampton, but are very much open to selling their academy graduate before the end of the month.

Sportslens View

The Sun’s Alan Nixon reported back in May that Aston Villa, Manchester United and Liverpool are also looking at the youngster, and he definitely has something in him to have attracted some of the biggest teams in the Premier League.

Should Smith leave his boyhood club, he has to join a side where his development can continue, and Celtic and Leeds can offer him that.

Spending a couple of more seasons in the Scottish Premiership with the Hoops before moving to the Premier League could do him a world of good.

At Leeds, the Scot will be linking up initially with their under-23s should a move work out, and it is why Southampton could have a chance of luring him to the Premier League ahead of others.

Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl handed 18-year-old Timo Livramento a starting berth against Manchester United at the weekend, while 17-year-old Thierry Small has joined the club after leaving Everton.

Southampton are ready to hand teenagers first-team chances, and that could tempt Smith into joining them ahead of Leeds and Celtic.

