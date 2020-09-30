Dundee United defender Kerr Smith set to sign for Aston Villa

Aston Villa are set to sign the talented young Dundee United defender Kerr Smith.

According to Courier, Everton and Manchester United were keen on the player as well but Aston Villa seem to have beaten the competition for his services.





It will be interesting to see how Smith develops at Aston Villa over the next few years.

The 16 year old has a bright future ahead of him and he could develop into a future star for the Premier League club.

Aston Villa have done well to develop young players like Jack Grealish over the last few years and they will be hoping to do the same with Smith.

If they can help the young defender fulfil his potential, the transfer could prove to be a major bargain and a masterstroke.

The player is now in Birmingham and is expected to sign professional terms with the Premier League soon.

Aston Villa completed the signing of Ross Barkley on a loan deal from Chelsea earlier today and Dean Smith will be reasonably pleased with his side’s transfer business this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Villa can build on their impressive start to the season and secure a respectable finish in the Premier League this year.