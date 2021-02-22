Diogo Jota set to return to full Liverpool training this week

Liverpool have been handed a major injury boost ahead of their clash against Sheffield United at the weekend.

Portuguese international Diogo Jota is set to return to full training this week as per the Telegraph and manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that the 24-year-old is available for selection against the Blades.





The Reds are in desperate need of some attacking quality and the former Wolverhampton Wanderers star would improve them immensely.

Liverpool were top of the table when Jota was fit and firing, but his injury during December coincided with their drastic dip in form.

The likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have been quite mediocre this season and Jota completely outperformed them before his injury.

The Reds have dropped out of the top four and are in desperate need of some inspiration. Qualifying for the Champions League should be their top priority right now and the return of Jota could not have been timed better.

The 23-year-old has already scored nine goals for Liverpool this term and he will be hoping to add to his tally if he returns to action later this week.

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the injury update and here is what they had to say.

