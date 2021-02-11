Dejan Lovren comments on Liverpool’s defensive injuries

Liverpool have found themselves 10 points behind current Premier League leaders Manchester City – who have a game in hand – following a dismal run that has seen them win just twice in their last nine games.

The Reds lost four of those clashes, drawing the other three, and they could even finish outside the top-four if things do not change quickly.





Only a point separates fourth-placed Liverpool from Chelsea and West Ham United, while seventh-placed Everton could leapfrog them in the standings should they win their two outstanding games.

Former Reds centre-back Dejan Lovren is not optimistic about his former side’s chances of retaining the title as a result of their injury crisis in the heart of the defence, and he is hoping that they do not miss out on a top-four finish too as a result.

😢 "I'm sad all the defenders are injured." 👏 "Fabinho and Henderson have done a great job. Nat Phillips did an amazing job." ❌ "It's not the same when you don't have Van Dijk or Gomez there."@Dejan06Lovren says #LFC's defensive injuries will lose them the title. pic.twitter.com/V4JXzodFay — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 11, 2021

Jurgen Klopp’s men are set to be without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez potentially for the rest of the campaign, while Joel Matip is also out injured.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have been deployed at centre-back for a while, with inexperienced duo Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips providing cover.

Liverpool brought in Ben Davies from Championship outfit Preston North End and Ozan Kabak on loan from Schalke last month, and it remains to be seen whether landing the two defenders will be enough to keep their slim title hopes alive.

Klopp is reportedly annoyed with the Liverpool board that they refused to sign £100 million-rated Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly last month, and the German will now have to make do with what he has until summer.