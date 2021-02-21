David Moyes reveals how Declan Rice could influence West Ham transfers

West Ham United manager David Moyes has revealed that midfielder Declan Rice is always pushing him to sign better players for the London club.

The 22-year-old is one of the most talented young players in the Premier League right now and he is a key player for the Hammers.





It is no surprise that he wants to play alongside top-quality players and he wants the club to bring in more quality in the coming years.

Moyes said to Daily Mail: “I can tell, looking at him, [that] Declan is pushing me to improve the team,’ said Moyes. ‘I’m looking at him and saying; ‘You’re an England international, possibly a future England captain, and you want me to get you good players. Good players you can play with and who want to get better.’

“So every day I look at him I think: ‘My goodness, he’s making me find better players, in turn, to make West Ham better.’ And I think Declan will always be here as long as he thinks I’m going to try and get him good players and players he thinks will help the team get better.”

West Ham had an impressive summer transfer window and they have done good business in January as well.

The Hammers are currently reaping the rewards of smart investment and they are 5th in the Premier League table just three points behind second-placed Manchester United.

It remains to be seen whether they can sustain the push for Champions League qualification in the coming weeks now.

Rice is a top-class talent and West Ham must continue to show their ambition in the transfer market if they want to hold onto players like him.

The fans will be delighted to see how the midfielder is impacting the club’s transfer policy and they will be hoping for quality additions at the end of this season.

Moyes has also revealed that Rice is likely to continue at the London club for as long as The Hammers continue to show their ambition in the transfer market.