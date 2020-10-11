Crystal Palace planning club-record bid for Ismaila Sarr

Crystal Palace are planning a late club-record bid to sign Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, a report from The Sun claims.

Sarr was linked with a move to Manchester United before the international transfer deadline on October 5, but a deal failed to materialise after they were put off by the Hornets’ £40m price tag.





It appears that the Red Devils have ended their pursuit of Sarr, but he could still be the subject of late transfer interest from Roy Hodgson’s side.

The Eagles recruited a quality attacker in Eberechi Eze earlier this summer, but they are eyeing another frontline option before the domestic window closes on Friday.

The club are willing to pay a club-record fee of around £30m for Sarr, but it is reported that the offer is likely to be rejected by the Hornets, who are firm on their asking price.

Should that be the case, Brentford’s Said Benrahma has been identified as an alternative, but they may face stiff competition to sign him.

Benrahma was linked with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea earlier this summer and West Ham United have recently made a formal offer to sign him.

The Hammers have made a bid of £17m plus add-ons for Benrahma, but the Bees have yet to respond to the offer. They value him at around £25m.

With just five days remaining in the domestic transfer window, the Eagles have limited time on their hands to purchase a new wide player.

They don’t face the desperate need for another wide man, but a player of Sarr or Benrahma’s quality could boost their prospects of securing their best-ever finish in the Premier League era.

Palace’s best season in the Premier League came during the 2014/15 campaign where they finished 10th in the standings with 48 points on the board.

