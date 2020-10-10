Report: West Ham United make offer for Said Benrahma

West Ham United have made an offer for Brentford star Said Benrahma, according to 90min.

It has been reported that the Hammers have submitted an offer of £17 million plus add-ons for the Algeria international, who can operate as a winger or as a forward.





The Premier League made their bid for the 25-year-old on Friday evening, and although Brentford are yet to officially respond to the offer, the Championship value the attacker at closer to £25 million.

Said Benrahma Stats

Benrahma has played 39 minutes in the Championship for Brentford so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Last season, the attacker made 42 starts and four substitute appearances in the league for the Bees, scoring 17 goals and providing nine assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2018-19, Benrahma made 29 starts and nine substitute appearances in the league for the London club, scoring 10 goals and providing 14 assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Impressing Jack Collison

Benrahma impressed former West Ham midfielder Jack Collison with his skills earlier this month.

On October 1, the 25-year-old a brilliant goal for Brentford in their 3-0 win against Fulham at home in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, as shown below on Twitter.