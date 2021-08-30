Crystal Palace have opened talks to sign Jeremie Boga from Sassuolo, according to reports from Sky Italia (h/t Daily Record).

Earlier today FootMercato (h/t Get French Football) have claimed that the likes of West Ham and Everton are also keen to sign the former Chelsea winger

The 24-year-old is also wanted to Leeds United this summer, but it seems Crystal Palace have initiated talks to sign him.

Since joining the Italian club from Chelsea, Boga has made 92 appearances for the club scoring 18 goals and providing eight assists.

Boga has asked to leave Sassuolo, according to the Serie A outfit’s chief executive Giovanni Carnevali. The Italian club are expected to demand a fee of around £25 million for him.

Leeds unlikely to sign – SL View

The Daily Mail claimed recently that Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa wants to bring the forward to Elland Road this summer.

The Ivorian can play anywhere along the front-line and would have been a smart signing for the Whites, but it seems he is not Bielsa’s first-choice target.

According to reports from The Telegraph, Leeds are close to signing Daniel James from Manchester United for a fee in the region of £30m.

Leeds are unlikely to sign any more attacking players after securing James. Unless Everton and West Ham make a late approach, Crystal Palace should be able to secure his signature if they meet Sassuolo’s asking price.

Read: Premier League 2021/22 Week 3 – EPL Results & Table.