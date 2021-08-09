Club Brugge have made an offer to sign Wolves midfielder Owen Otasowie

Club Brugge have reportedly made an offer to sign Wolves midfielder Owen Otasowie.

According to reports from Sky Sports, the Belgian outfit have put in a £4 million bid on the table.

Sky Sports journalist, Anton Toloui, has claimed that Wolves are yet to accept the bid.

The United States midfielder is highly rated at Molineux, but he is keen on first-team football to boost his international chances.

The 20-year-old has turned down a new contract at Wolves.

The Express & Star claimed last week that several clubs including Wolfsburg and Anderlecht are interested in signing him. However, it’s Brugge who have come up with a solid offer.

Wolves are demanding a fee of around £6million for the player who has only one year left on his contract.

Otasowie made his debut for the Wolves senior side against Chelsea in December last season, but found game time hard to come by.

Nuno Espirito Santo preferred established stars at the club like Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Leander Dendoncker. However, he impressed everyone with his physical prowess and tactical flexibility.

He went on to feature six times in the Premier League last season as Wolves slumped to a 13th-place finish. This summer, Wolves could cash in on him now, but Brugge may need to improve their offer.

This has been a busy transfer window for Wolves so far, with the club already signing five new players.

