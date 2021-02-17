Chris Sutton reacts to Liverpool win over RB Leipzig

Liverpool needed a confidence boost coming into last night’s game against RB Leipzig in the Champions League and the players managed to produce an impressive performance.

The Premier League side picked up a 2-0 win away from home in the first leg and they are now in a fantastic position to advance into the quarter-finals of the competition.





Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored in the second half to secure all three points for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

The Reds worked hard throughout the game and forced the home side into mistakes during the second half of the game. They also did well to defend their advantage and grind out a priceless clean sheet.

Liverpool have been vulnerable defensively in recent weeks and last night’s clean sheet will have given them some much-needed belief.

Popular pundit Chris Sutton has now reacted to the Premier League side’s win, with the BBC pundit heaping praise on the likes of Alisson and Ozan Kabak.

Great performance by Liverpool. Big save from Alisson at 0-0. Kabak solid and a couple of ruthless finishes. What crisis… — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 16, 2021

The Brazilian goalkeeper has been under pressure after making a few vital errors against the likes of Manchester City and Leicester City in the last two matches but stepped it up big time against Leipzig last night. The 28-year-old produced a big save in the first half.

Meanwhile, Kabak also produced an impressive performance. The Turkish defender showed great maturity and composure at the back for Liverpool and the fans will be hoping for more of the same from him in the coming weeks.