Chris Sutton reacts as Rangers beat Hearts in Scottish League Cup semi-finals

Rangers brushed Hearts aside in the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup on Sunday to set up an all-Old Firm final with Celtic.
The Hoops secured a 5-2 win against Hibernian on Saturday and the Light Blues also proved their worth at Hampden, running out convincing 3-0 winners.
Goals from Filip Helander and Alfredo Morelos got the job done, and Steven Gerrard’s men were just too good for their opponents.
Rangers will now face Celtic in their first final since 2016 and will fancy their chances of stopping Neil Lennon’s men from winning a fourth consecutive League Cup.
Hoops legend Chris Sutton was impressed with the performance of the Light Blues, and here is how he reacted to it on Twitter:
Mouthwatering Celtic v Rangers Betfred Cup Final 🏆Rangers excellent today… different team this season under Steven Gerrard…
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) November 3, 2019
Having lost in the semi-finals of the domestic cups in each of the last five seasons, Ranger now finally have a chance of winning their first silverware in eight years, and next month’s clash promises to be a cracker without a doubt.
Stopping Celtic from winning their 10th trophy on a bounce will provide the Gers the exact type of motivation needed to beat their bitter rivals to the Scottish Premiership, and it will be interesting to see how it goes.