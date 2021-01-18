Chelsea planning big-money move for Erling Haaland this summer

Chelsea will make an ambitious move to sign Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund during this summer’s transfer window, The Athletic reports.

The Norway international is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world and he has already bagged 35 goals from as many games for Dortmund since joining them from Red Bull Salzburg last winter.





Haaland’s current deal with the Bundesliga outfit has a release clause worth £66.6 million which becomes active in June 2022, but it is reported that the Blues may look to lure him to Stamford Bridge 12 months prior to that by paying a much higher fee.

SL view:

The Blues recruited Timo Werner from RB Leipzig last summer to strengthen the centre-forward department. However, the German has yet to settle at the club and has netted just one goal in his last 14 appearances.

Olivier Giroud has been the main goalscoring threat for the Blues this term with nine goals across all competitions, but the 34-year-old may head through the exit door with his contract expiring in the summer.

Meanwhile, Tammy Abraham has impressed with eight goals from 23 appearances, but both him and Giroud have regularly found themselves in and out of the starting line-up under manager Frank Lampard.

The west London side definitely need a prolific scoring striker to make them genuine title challengers and Haaland could be the perfect fit. The ex-Molde graduate has registered a stunning tally of 63 goals from just 57 games since the start of last season.

The 20-year-old has all the traits to succeed in the Premier League with his strong hold-up play and aerial ability, and also likes to test the goalkeeper from outside of the box when offered the space.

The Blues spent more than £220m on new signings last summer and they are one of the clubs, who should be able to afford the price tag for Haaland. Werner excelled at Leipzig by playing in a front two and he could form a deadly strike partnership with Haaland.

Haaland is currently valued at £90 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com