Celtic left-back Moritz Bauer confirms apology from Rangers winger Jordan Jones

Celtic put Rangers to the sword at Ibrox two Sundays ago, with goals from Odsonne Edouard and Jonathan Hayes handing Steven Gerrard’s side their first Scottish Premiership defeat of the new season and putting the Hoops three points clear at the top of the table.
The Light Blues were reduced to 10 men in the closing stages of the Old Firm clash after winger Jordan Jones was shown his marching orders for a malicious tackle on Celtic left-back Moritz Bauer.
Surprisingly, the Hoops defender emerged unscathed from the horror challenge, but the Rangers forward injured himself in the process and was pictured leaving Ibrox in crutches afterwards.
Jones apologized immediately after the game as confirmed by his former Kilmarnock teammate Gary Dicker, and Bauer has revealed that its timing caught him unaware.
“I didn’t expect it so it was a very positive surprise,” the Celtic man told The Scottish Sun.
“Obviously I wish no one got injured but unfortunately he caught himself a bit.”
Jones’ self-inflicted injury has seen him miss out on manager Steven Gerrard’s squad for the Europa League group stage, and while he isn’t expected to be out for more than four to five weeks, Ryan Kent’s return could him struggle to get back into Rangers’ XI.
The 24-year-old was trying to impress the Ibrox faithful, but it backfired and he surely would have learnt his lessons the hard way.
Bauer, on the other hand, will now know what to expect from subsequent Old Firm derbies, and will definitely be well-prepared for them.