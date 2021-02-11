Celtic fans react to Tom Rogic display against St Mirren

By
Sai
-

Celtic picked up a 4-0 win away to St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership last night.

The Hoops have now won three league games in a row and Neil Lennon will be impressed with the performance of his players.


The reigning champions crashed to a defeat against St Mirren at home earlier in the season and they will be pleased to have avenged that defeat.

The away side were in complete control throughout the game and the hosts were thoroughly outplayed.

Midfielder Tom Rogic produced a splendid display for the visitors. The Australian was picked ahead of Ryan Christie and he vindicated the manager’s decision by putting on a complete performance.

The midfielder scored the opening goal of the game for Celtic and also worked hard defensively.

The Australian was a key player for Celtic when Brendan Rodgers was in charge of the club but his form dipped considerably following the arrival of Lennon.

He will now be aiming to build on this performance and hold down a starting berth until the end of the season.

Some Celtic fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the midfielder’s performance last night and here is what they had to say.

 