Celtic fans react to Tom Rogic display against St Mirren

Celtic picked up a 4-0 win away to St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership last night.

The Hoops have now won three league games in a row and Neil Lennon will be impressed with the performance of his players.





The reigning champions crashed to a defeat against St Mirren at home earlier in the season and they will be pleased to have avenged that defeat.

The away side were in complete control throughout the game and the hosts were thoroughly outplayed.

Midfielder Tom Rogic produced a splendid display for the visitors. The Australian was picked ahead of Ryan Christie and he vindicated the manager’s decision by putting on a complete performance.

The midfielder scored the opening goal of the game for Celtic and also worked hard defensively.

The Australian was a key player for Celtic when Brendan Rodgers was in charge of the club but his form dipped considerably following the arrival of Lennon.

He will now be aiming to build on this performance and hold down a starting berth until the end of the season.

Some Celtic fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the midfielder’s performance last night and here is what they had to say.

Celtic very impressive for long spells tonight Rogic had a great game and so impressed with Turnbull again. A quieter firsf half then boom he runs the show in the second. It's all too little too late I fear and I am devastated at that because we could and should of won the 10. — Russell Boyce (@RussellBoyce1) February 10, 2021

A convincing win against a dogged St Mirren. Poor quality game in the first half but 2nd half much better but still struggling to see our sequence of play Shame for Welsh as it looks like it could be long term Thought Taylor, Rogic, Ajer, Turnbull & Kenny all had good games — Paul Byars (@byars_paul) February 10, 2021

Rogic in this mood and form is about as good a thing as you can watch on any football field — paddyhoey* (@paddyhoey) February 10, 2021

I tweeted before the game saying it’s about time rogic turned up & he has & that’s not the goal I think he’s played well 🍀 — celtic jaime 🍀 (official account) (@jaimelawson08) February 10, 2021

Vintage Rogic right there — Ciaran (@CiaranMc67_) February 10, 2021

Big rogic been excellent tonight 👏🏼🍀 — LiamCrichton (@liamcrichton96) February 10, 2021

Rogic probably MOTM the night but Taylor’s been very good — Paul (@P__67) February 10, 2021

Good win, clean sheet. Full backs good, Turnbull usual and Rogic back. Roll on Sunday 🤌🏽 — ross (@rossaitkennn_) February 10, 2021

Tam Rogic at this best there — Liam Carson (@Liam_Carson) February 10, 2021