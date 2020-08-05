Brentford will reportedly sell Leeds and Arsenal-linked Said Benrahma

Leeds United and Arsenal have reportedly received a boost in their alleged pursuit of Brentford star Said Benrahma.

According to The Mirror, Leeds are interested in signing Benrahma from Brentford in the summer transfer window.





The Whites, who will play in the Premier League next season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship, are ready to make a move for the 24-year-old winger, according to the report.

It has been claimed that Leeds are ‘pushing hard’ for the Algeria international, who can also play as a forward and is rated at £25 million.

ESPN has claimed of interest in the Brentford attacker from Arsenal, who have just won the FA Cup this season.

It seems that both Leeds and Arsenal will now have a chance to sign the winger this summer.

Sky Sports have claimed that following Brentford’s defeat to Fulham in the Championship playoff final on Tuesday evening, the Bees are open to strong offers for Benrahma and his teammate Ollie Watkins.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Benrahma – described by his Brentford teammate Pontus Jansson as “unbelievable” to Football.London this month – made 42 starts and four substitute appearances in the Championship for the Bees this past season, scoring 17 goals and providing nine assists in the process.