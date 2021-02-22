Brendan Rodgers provides fitness update on Leicester City’s James Maddison

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers provided a fitness update on James Maddison following the club’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League yesterday.

Maddison has been in fine form for the Foxes over the course of the season and he registered his 11th goal of the campaign to open the scoring against the Villans.





Unfortunately, he could not last the entire 90 minutes and was substituted shortly after the hour mark with a concern around the hip region.

Speaking after the game, Rodgers confirmed that Maddison was taken off as a precaution after sustaining a knock on his hip.

“It’s just his hip. He had an issue with it last season. He’s just felt it on a corner that he took, so we’ll see how he is over the next couple of days,” he told lcfc.com.

Sportslens view:

Maddison has had another fine campaign with the Foxes and he has registered 10 assists alongside his 11 goals in all competitions.

The England international has formed a solid attacking partnership with Harvey Barnes and the duo have stood out in recent months alongside James Vardy.

He sustained a hip injury last season which ruled him out of the final six league matches and that cost the Foxes dearly as they missed out on the top four.

Rodgers said that the decision to substitute him was precautionary. Hopefully, there is nothing serious and the 24-year-old can return to action at the earliest.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com