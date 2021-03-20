Brendan Rodgers likely to replace Jose Mourinho at Tottenham

Brendan Rodgers has emerged as the favourite for the Tottenham Hotspur job should the club choose to sack manager Jose Mourinho, according to 90min.

Mourinho took over from the immensely popular Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham after the Argentine suffered a disastrous start to the 2019/20 season.





In his first few months, the Portuguese guided Spurs to sixth place, qualifying for the Europa League.

The 2020/21 campaign was looking far more promising for the Lilywhites. They spent four weeks at the top of the table in November and December, defeating Manchester City and Arsenal.

However, things have gone sour since then. Tottenham have won just six of their last 17 league games, falling to eighth.

The football has been uninspiring, and they’re often heavily reliant on individual quality from Harry Kane and Heung-min Son to carry them through games.

The North Londoners suffered their most embarrassing result of the season on Thursday evening.

Having won the first leg at home 2-0, Spurs were defeated 3-0 by Dinamo Zagreb, crashing out of the Europa League and effectively ending all hopes of Champions League football for next season.

This has led to widespread speculation about the safety of Mourinho’s job, with 90min reporting that Rodgers is the leading candidate to replace the former Real Madrid manager.

Rodgers has guided Leicester City to third place in the Premier League, eight points clear of fifth place with just nine games remaining. This is especially impressive considering their injury troubles this season.

The Northern Irishman has over four years remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium and is one of the highest-paid managers in the league. If Tottenham want to prise him away from Leicester, he won’t come cheaply.

Other managers on Spurs’ shortlist include RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann, Everton’s Carlo Ancelotti and former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri.

For now, they have one last shot at salvaging their season when they face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final in April. A win would end their long wait for silverware, having not lifted a trophy since 2008.

