Borna Barisic admits he thought about leaving Rangers last season

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic has revealed that he was thinking about leaving Ibrox during the second half of last season following a struggling start to life in Scotland.
The Croatian arrived from Osijek last summer for £2 million, but failed to hit the ground running.
Barisic couldn’t hold down a regular playing berth, while injuries also limited him to only 22 games – out of a possible 55 – across all competitions.
The 27-year-old returned from the summer break with the zeal to establish himself as a key player for the Light Blues, and has since become first-choice ahead of Jon Flanagan and Andy Halliday.
“To be honest, I did think about leaving Rangers. It was the second half of last season around February, March. It was a hard time for me. I had a few injuries and I couldn’t really settle down. That is normal when you keep getting injuries, you start to think maybe it is too much,” the full-back told The Scottish Sun.
“When you play for Rangers it isn’t just about your physicality, the mental side is really important too. To be a player here, you have to have that mentality to win every single game.
“In the summer, I thought of everything and I decided I wanted to come back and be a success at Rangers. I knew I needed to train when I was on holiday to make sure I was fit and ready to go this season.”
Barisic has featured in 18 games across all competitions for Rangers this term and is now starting to justify his transfer fees.
The Croatian played a huge role as Steven Gerrard’s men secured a place in the finals of the Scottish League Cup and was solid in both legs of the Europa League games against Porto.