Bordeaux vs Paris Saint-Germain – Match Preview, Team News & Predicted Line-ups

Wednesday night sees perennial Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain take on out-of-sorts Bordeaux in need of all three points to preserve their title hopes.

A staggering 24-point gap separates the sides in the Ligue 1 table ahead of the kick-off and there is currently a massive gulf in quality between the pair.





The mid-table hosts are unlikely to secure European football for next season, especially given how they have performed lately.

Moreover, Les Girondins have rarely been able to go toe-to-toe with the reigning French champions over the past decade, hence the odds stacked against them.

Meanwhile, sitting two points adrift of league-toppers Lille, PSG cannot afford to drop the points at the venue where they last lost in March 2015.

The second-placed visitors are odds-on favourites to ruffle Bordeaux's feathers, having avoided defeat in each of their last 12 clashes in all competitions (W8, D4).

Bordeaux Preview

A 2-1 away defeat at Lyon on Matchday 22 knocked Bordeaux down from a three-match winning run in Ligue 1.

Les Girondins have since lost four of their five league fixtures (D1), drawing a blank on three occasions.

No side sitting 15th or better have netted fewer goals than Jean-Louis Gasset’s men (28) this Ligue 1 campaign, with only 46.43% of those goals arriving at home.

Particularly toothless in attack after the half-time break, they have bagged the third-lowest five second-half goals at home this term.

Bordeaux have failed to find the net in three of their last four top-flight meetings with PSG at the Matmut Atlantique.

Paris Saint-Germain Preview

PSG bounced back from a 2-0 away loss to Monaco with a 4-0 thrashing of Dijon last time out.

Away from home, Les Parisiens have won all but one of their last four Ligue 1 games (L1), keeping a clean sheet in each victory.

By extension, a clear majority (83.33%) of Paris’ top-flight triumphs this season have been ‘to nil’ (15/18), with as many featuring a winning margin of over 1.5 goals.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men have notched up the joint-highest 27 goals on the road this season despite scoring in both halves in less than half (46.15%) of their Ligue 1 trips so far.

Lapses of concentration after half-time have seen two-thirds of PSG’s away league goals conceded this term arrive in the second half of play (6/9).

Team News

Bordeaux

Out: Dilane Bakwa, Toma Basic, Otavio.

Doubts: N/A

Paris Saint-Germain

Out: Juan Bernat, Angel Di Maria, Alessandro Florenzi, Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Marco Verratti.

Doubts: N/A

Predicted Line-ups

Bordeaux (4-4-2): Costil; Sabaly, Baysse, Koscielny, Benito; Oudin, Basic, Adli, Kalu; Hwang, Ben Arfa

Paris Saint-Germain (4-2-3-1): Navas; Dagba, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Paredes, Gueye; Draxler, Rafinha, Sarabia; Kean