Aston Villa sign Ross Barkley on a loan deal

Aston Villa have agreed a loan deal with Chelsea for the transfer of Ross Barkley.

🟣 #WelcomeRoss 🟣@RBarkley8 arrives at Villa Park on a season-long loan! 👊 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 30, 2020

The 26-year-old will be hoping to regain his form and confidence with regular football at Villa Park now.





As per The Telegraph, Villa were keen on Loftus-Cheek and Barkley this summer but the former Everton midfielder was always a priority for Dean Smith.

It will be interesting to see how Barkley performs for Villa now. He needed a fresh start and the move away from Chelsea has come at the right time for him.

He had fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and he would have been a squad player for the Blues this season.

Aston Villa need a creative midfielder who can play centrally and Barkley could prove to be a very handy option for them this season.

If he manages to impress Dean Smith with his performances, Villa might try to sign him permanently next summer.

An in-form Ross Barkley could improve Aston Villa a lot. He would add goals, flair and creativity to the midfield.

The midfielder will be determined to prove his worth at this level once again and the Villa fans will be excited to see their new signing in action soon.

Here is what they had to say about his signing on Twitter.

Another good signing. I’m stunned. — Crippy Cooke (@CrippyCooke) September 30, 2020

GET IN — The AVFC Faithful 🦁 (@AVFCFaithful_) September 30, 2020

hopefully better than our last chelsea midfielder on loan — tom (@TomHunterAVFC) September 30, 2020

Aston Villa are back baby pic.twitter.com/Gaq4jGD0kf — J (@__JMB96) September 30, 2020