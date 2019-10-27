Blog Competitions English Premier League Andre Gomes posts message on Twitter after Everton defeat vs Brighton

Andre Gomes posts message on Twitter after Everton defeat vs Brighton

27 October, 2019 English Premier League, Everton

Everton suffered their sixth defeat of the season after losing against Brighton on Saturday.

The Toffees lost 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday at the Amex Stadium leaving the Everton fanbase annoyed.

Lucas Digne scored an own goal in injury time, while a controversial penalty decision awarded to the home side meant Everton suffered their third defeat in their last four Premier League games.

It looked like Everton could be heading for a victory when substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored, but a controversial VAR penalty decision and an own goal from Lucas Digne resulted in yet another defeat for Marco Silva’s side.

Andre Gomes has taken to social networking site Twitter and left a heartfelt message for the fans, but Everton supporters are not impressed.

The 26-year-old clearly needs to improve his game. His performances have never been consistent this season, and had one of his poor games today against Brighton.

Gomes not only struggled to dictate the game he also didn’t make enough forward passes. It was a poor performance from a top player like him, and he is struggling to maintain consistency at Everton.

Report: Newcastle United plot ambitious move for Reece James

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com