Andre Gomes posts message on Twitter after Everton defeat vs Brighton

Everton suffered their sixth defeat of the season after losing against Brighton on Saturday.
The Toffees lost 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday at the Amex Stadium leaving the Everton fanbase annoyed.
Lucas Digne scored an own goal in injury time, while a controversial penalty decision awarded to the home side meant Everton suffered their third defeat in their last four Premier League games.
It looked like Everton could be heading for a victory when substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored, but a controversial VAR penalty decision and an own goal from Lucas Digne resulted in yet another defeat for Marco Silva’s side.
Andre Gomes has taken to social networking site Twitter and left a heartfelt message for the fans, but Everton supporters are not impressed.
We need action, not just words, Andre. It’s not good enough from everyone.
— Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) October 26, 2019
Try sitting in our seats Andre! 😉 …through good #MostlyBad our support is second to none!!! #NSNO #COYB #ALWAYS!!!! ✊🔵
— Mathew Jenkins (@MathewJenkinsz) October 27, 2019
Your less than 12months into your time with us , try 30 + years of consistent let down that’s frustration !
— Oligarch F.C (@Ballzie71) October 26, 2019
Oh frustrating is it! well that’s ok then .
We are just not good enough might sit a little better !
— Flat 12 (@SteveJo00750594) October 27, 2019
Andre… please. We hear it every single week.
— Ben (@BT_1878) October 26, 2019
We’re fed up with it mate, same thing every season
— $LENDERMAN🥀 (@SlendermanXXI) October 26, 2019
The 26-year-old clearly needs to improve his game. His performances have never been consistent this season, and had one of his poor games today against Brighton.
Gomes not only struggled to dictate the game he also didn’t make enough forward passes. It was a poor performance from a top player like him, and he is struggling to maintain consistency at Everton.