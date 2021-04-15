Alan Shearer says Tottenham Hotspur’s Gareth Bale is no longer a world-class player

Tottenham Hotspur have struggled recently and could miss out on a top-four finish from the look of things.

Jose Mourinho’s men are six points and three places off the Champions League places in the Premier League table with seven games to go.

Only a significant amount of victories in those fixtures will boost their chances of playing European football next season.

While many believe Mourinho has not covered himself in glory with his tactics and style of football, EPL legend Alan Shearer believes that the lack of plenty world-class footballers at Spurs is also a key reason why they are currently struggling.

The former Newcastle United striker reckons that Harry Kane and Heung-min Son are the only world-class players at Tottenham, insisting Gareth Bale no longer qualifies as one anymore.

“In Harry and Heung-min Son, they have two world-class players – I don’t think Gareth Bale qualifies any more – and that’s basically their team,” Shearer told The Athletic.

Bale joined Spurs from Real Madrid on a season-long loan last summer, with the North Londoners paying £240,000 out of his £600,000 weekly wages.

The 31-year-old has scored 10 goals and weighed in with three assists in 27 games across all competitions this term, but he has struggled for consistency and is not in the manager’s starting XI.

Tottenham are not likely to bring him back for another season on the same terms as he has not particularly been impressive.

While he has shown glimpses of the form that once earned him a world-record move to Madrid, Bale has not managed to string together top-notch performances in three consecutive games.

The Spurs winger does not have much to offer anymore, and he has not done enough to help boost his side’s chances of playing European football next season.

Without a doubt, Bale is no longer a world-class player, and Tottenham should know that by now.

