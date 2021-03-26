Alan Hutton sends Sam Johnstone message to Tottenham Hotspur following England call-up

Former Tottenham Hotspur right-back Alan Hutton has told the North London club that they might have to pay more for what they have bargained for West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone following his England call-up.

With Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford down with a knock, Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate decided to invite the West Brom star for this month’s World Cup qualifiers, and he could earn an England cap if he impresses the coaches in training.





Spurs are reportedly keen on signing Johnstone as Hugo Lloris’ potential replacement this summer, and Hutton reckons they could have a repeat of the Jack Grealish transfer saga on their hands should the goalie become an England international.

Tottenham refused to meet Aston Villa’s news demands for the midfielder back in the summer of 2018, with a proposed £25 million deal falling through as a result.

Grealish has since hit the ground running in the top-flight after helping his side seal promotion from the Championship, establishing himself as an England international.

He is now worth £80 million, with Tottenham ruing the missed opportunity, and Hutton reckons that could soon be the case with Johnstone.

“You see all these players and clubs that they’ve got reaching that level of England international,” the former Spurs full-back told Football Insider.

“As soon as you get there and you’re young enough, your value just rockets. It’s literally unbelievable. West Brom, if they do decide to cash in on him, he’s had a fantastic season. It’ll be a big price tag. That’s the thing for clubs like Tottenham, are they going to be willing to pay it?

“They didn’t want to pay £20million for Jack Grealish a couple of seasons ago, look what happened there.”

The 27-year-old will be looking to force his way into England’s European Championships squad this summer, and some string of impressive performances during the campaign run-in will help boost his chances.

Lloris has been linked with a summer exit, with Manchester United and OGC Nice linked with the 34-year-old.

Spurs have the likes of Red Devils’ Dean Henderson, Burnley’s Nick Pope, and Lille’s Mike Maignan on their radar, but none of the trio will come cheap.

Johnstone has proven his quality in the Premier League and will be keen to remain in the division should the 19th-placed Baggies go down, but whether Spurs will be keen to meet his asking price remains to be seen, and his involvement with the England squad has surely seen his value increase ahead of the summer transfer window.

In other news, English striker has questioned Southgate’s decision to call up Spurs star.