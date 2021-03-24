Adidas, Puma and Under Armour chasing Jack Grealish’s signature

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish is reportedly at the centre of a tussle involving four sports manufacturing giants.

The midfielder’s sponsorship with Nike is into its final year, and their rivals are looking to secure his signature.





According to Daily Mirror, Adidas, Puma and Under Armour are all reportedly chasing the midfielder’s signature, while Nike are also keen on renewing their terms.

The 25-year-old has developed into one of the hottest prospects in English football, and it is no surprise that top brands are circling.

The player has been linked with Manchester City and Manchester United, but he signed a five-year deal of around £130,000 per week with Villa last September.

The highly-rated attacking midfielder has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season and has managed to break into the England squad.

The midfielder is currently sidelined with an injury, but he will be eager to return after the international break and help Aston Villa finish the season strongly.

The player has returned to training and should be back in action against Fulham on April 4.

