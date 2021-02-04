Abdoulaye Doucoure posts message on Twitter after Everton win vs Leeds

Everton moved to sixth in the Premier League table after beating Leeds United 2-1 on Wednesday night at Elland Road.

Goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave the Toffees a hard-fought win over the Yorkshire club.





Raphinha scored after the break to reduce the deficit but Everton managed to preserve the lead to pick up all three points.

It was a brilliant performance from Carlo Ancelotti’s side with the likes of Andre Gomes and Abdoulaye Doucoure making a huge impact.

Doucoure, who joined in the summer for a reported fee of £20 million from Watford, took to Twitter after the game to share his reaction.

Big Win Away from Home We keep going and fighting 💙 pic.twitter.com/NnupfRwnPj — Abdoulaye Doucouré (@abdoudoucoure16) February 3, 2021

Many Everton fans quickly responded to his tweet to let him know that he was simply outstanding against the Whites. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Well played Abdoulaye absolutely super again 💙 — Cj (@Cj95800466) February 3, 2021

Great play today, loved seeing you rumble down the pitch taking guys on! Exciting and productive! — RedNeckToffee (@RedNeckToffee) February 4, 2021

Hell of a performance from you again mate. You have improved our team so much — Houndog (@Houndog6105) February 3, 2021

You were the absolute boss tonight, mon amie!! 10/10..won us the game with your second half 👌👏 — @thestaveros (@the_staveros) February 3, 2021

If you keep up those kind of performances you will be a Legend at our club. Very well played young man 👏🏻 — M3G4800ST (@WilburDaWhale) February 4, 2021

SL View

The 28-year-old midfielder has been really impressive for Everton this season, scoring one goal and provided two assists in 19 appearances in the Premier League.

The Frenchman made one tackle, two key passes, two interceptions, and he was a tireless runner throughout the match.

The Toffees have been really impressive away from home this season, having managed four consecutive wins for the first time since 1985.

With tough fixtures coming up for the Toffees, the victory at Elland Road will give them a massive lift.