Wilshere’s wrong about Arsenal’s character – they’re a soft touch

Jack Wilshere’s defence of his teammates after Arsenal’s character was questioned by Troy Deeney was predictable, but ultimately he’s wrong.
Deeney claimed the Gunners lacked ‘cojones’ after he inspired Watford to a 2-1 victory over the weekend and his comments were subsequently supported by Chelsea legend Frank Lampard.
Wilshire hit back at Deeney’s views ahead of Thursday’s Europa League tie against Red Star Belgrade.
“As a player, if your attitude is questioned, it’s horrible,” he told the Telegraph.
“I look around this team and you can’t question our character.
“People try and put us down, they always have. I don’t think the comments were justified.
“When we look back at the game, we look back at ourselves and what we did wrong.
“I don’t think we can look back and question our character – we did certain things wrong, but we certainly did not want to let the lead slip.”
Whether Wilshere likes it or not, Deeney’s comments were bang on the money.
Arsenal haven’t won the league title since 2004 and it’s down to a lack of leadership throughout the squad.
When you think of successful Arsenal teams you think of the likes of Tony Adams, Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry – players with character who know would run through a brick wall for you.
How many of this Arsenal squad would get in the teams those players excelled in?
Admitting you have a problem is the first step to resolving it – denying it is an insult to the intelligence of the club’s fans.