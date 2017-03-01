Which Premier league manager is most likely to be sacked next?

The news that Claudio Ranieri got sacked came as a shock for Leicester City fans.
For them, the Italian manager is a historical figure. Last season, he led Leicester to achieving the biggest success in their history – winning the Premier League title.
In fact, this was one of the biggest achievements in the history of sport, worthy of a movie adaptation.
This kind of success can’t be forgotten easily. At least, not by Leicester City fans.
Unfortunately, for Ranieri, the same doesn’t apply for the club owners.
The King Power group is the owner of Leicester City, with the company’s founder, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha being the chairman of the club.
The Thai businessman bought the club in 2010 and has since made many changes in the club’s management.
Nigel Pearson was the man who led the team in their Championship crusade in the season 2013/2014, which saw them getting promoted to the Premier League.
However, when the club joined the elite competition, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha sacked Pearson and put Ranieri in charge.
Claudio Ranieri is not the only manager who lost his job in 2017. Mike Phelan was the first manager to get sacked this year in the Premier League.
After spending only 82 days as Hull manager, the directors’ board decided to part ways with Phelan.
Still, considering the performances of his club, no one can say that it was unexpected.
Hull is currently in the danger zone and the new manager will have to do a lot to keep the team in the top English flight. Unfortunately, their form is as bad as it’s been this whole season.
The good news for Hull is that a number of other teams are having the same problems.
Knowing this brings out the question whether other managers will get sacked as well?
If we’re gonna take a look at the bookies, that is, the odds they’re giving, it’s fair to assume that changes will happen. In fact, another change might happen sooner than expected. At the moment, the odds for “No Manager To Leave” are 5/2.
However, there are some managers that should be very worried about their future, as there’s plenty of time left before the season end, on May 21, 2017.
With this in mind, it seems smart to bet that some of them will lose their job, especially if you have some free bets left.
The managers currently under pressure are Middleborough’s Aitor Karanka (10/3 to get sacked), Sunderland’s David Moyes (5) and even Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger (9). According to the bookies, those who have nothing to worry about losing their jobs are Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte.
The odds for these two managers to get sacked in 2016/2017 season stand at 100 at the moment.