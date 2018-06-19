Nabil Fekir’s agent on Liverpool move: ‘It is not over! This is not the end of the story’

Olympique Lyonnais star Nabil Fekir’s agent has not given up on the attacking player joining Liverpool in the ongoing summer transfer window.
Nabil Fekir came close to becoming a new signing for the English Premier League side. The France international reportedly underwent a medical at his national team’s training base at Clairefontaine.
Unfortunately for the Merseyside club and Nabil Fekir, the deal collapsed when it was all but expected. As per the reports, Olympique Lyonnais and Liverpool had agreed a fee of 53 million pounds, but concerns over the player’s knee forced the Reds to lower the fee.
This did not go down well with Olympique Lyonnais and they decided to not allow Nabil Fekir join Liverpool in the summer transfer window. The 24 year old’s agent Jean-Pierre Bernes says the French club’s captain can still join Liverpool, despite the failed attempt to join Jurgn Klopp’s side earlier in the summer.
When Nabil Fekir’s agent was asked on Monday evening by TV channel LCI as to why Olympique Lyonnais captain did not join Liverpool, Jean-Pierre Bernes said: “He didn’t sign because um… it is not over! This is not the end of the story.”
Meanwhile, Nabil Fekir remained tight lipped when quizzed as to why his proposed move to Liverpool did not go through. He was also asked about his knee injury as well.
“It was great to see Jean-Michel Aulas yesterday at Istra but we did not at all discuss my situation at Lyon,” Nabil Fekir said, as reported by the Liverpool Echo.
“My knee is super-good. We work a lot on it, we reinforce it. But I honestly feel like before my injury.”
Nabil Fekir was further questioned if he would still join Liverpool in the summer transfer window. However, the Ligue 1 star refused to discuss the possibility.
“You know I am here with France, I am happy, and I am not here to discuss my personal situation. We will see about all that later,” he said.