Manchester United keeping an eye on Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Barcelona left-back, Jordi Alba, with a view to making a formal move in the summer transfer window.
According to reports from Manchester Evening News, doubts have surfaced over Luke Shaw’s long-term future at Old Trafford.
Shaw’s situation at Old Trafford should worry United fans. The young left-back has struggled for regular games and has played only 70 minutes in the Premier League since October.
The 21-year-old international was considered by many to be the future of England, but he has regressed under Mourinho. He hasn’t been able to rediscover his best form since returning from a horrific leg injury that ruled him out for eight months last season, and clearly he hasn’t impressed his manager.
Alba is considered to be one of the best full-backs in world football, but the Spaniard has been left out of the Barca side in key matches, with Luis Enrique opting for a 3-4-3 set up.
There has been speculation in Spain that he has become unsettled at the club. Manchester City are also reportedly interested in the Spaniard. He is under contract till 2020 and Barcelona would likely to command a fee in the region of £25m for the left-back.
Alba would be a great asset for United. Left-back is a problematic area for United, and Alba would bring significant quality to the side.
However, if he arrives, it would be a huge blow to Shaw’s chances of cementing his position in the side, as Alba would be certain to become a regular starter at Old Trafford.