Roma’s Kostas Manolas could be one of the hottest properties in the transfer market this summer. The Greek centre-back has been subject to huge interest in the past couple of years among Premier League clubs including Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.
In October 2016, he rejected at extension on his contract in the Italian capital over wage disagreements. His current deal expires in 2019. Manolas clearly sees himself as worth more, and the Premier League clubs will certainly be able to meet his requirements. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are also in the running for the 25 year-old.
Apart from United, Arsenal and Liverpool could also do with signing a top-quality centre-half.
Manolas is a very adept defender. An accomplished tackler, he is a very good reader of the game and snuffs out a lot of danger with his positioning and pace. He does look very well suited to the Premier League, even though that’s something that’s never a given.
With so many top clubs in the running, it will be interesting to see how inflated the market price will be for the former Olympiacos man. An intense tug-of-war may be set to ensue, and it remains to be seen what the player chooses from the plethora of choices in front of him.
Manolas was targeted by Jose Mourinho back in 2015 during the Portuguese’s time at Chelsea. The latter failed to land the defender at Stamford Bridge, and will now try again to bring him to England, this time to Old Trafford. United have haven’t had a settled backline throughout the campaign, with Eric Bailly, Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling all fulfilling the role at some point.
One would feel that qualifying for the Champions League will be very important if they are lure their top targets, including Manolas, to the club in the summer. The Red Devils are currently in 5th place in the Premier League, and in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.