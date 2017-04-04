Liverpool vs Bournemouth Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this week’s Premier League preview.
Liverpool vs Bournemouth
English Premier League 2016/17
5th April, 20:00 pm BST
Anfield, Liverpool
Live Stream: Watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth live on NBC Sports
Liverpool Team News & Preview
Liverpool host Bournemouth in the Premier League this week and the Reds will be looking to extend their lead over Manchester City with a win.
The Reds picked up a 3-1 win over Everton last week and are third in the table right now. They have lost just one of their last six. Liverpool were beaten by Bournemouth earlier this season and the Reds will be out for revenge.
Klopp’s men have won their two home competitive meetings with Bournemouth and will be confident of making it three from three against the Cherries at Anfield.
The Reds will be without some of their key stars for this one. Mane, Lallana, Henderson, Sturridge, Ings and Ejaria are all ruled out.
Predicted Liverpool Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner; Can, Wijnaldum, Lucas; Origi, Firmino, Coutinho
Bournemouth Team News & Preview
Bournemouth have bounced back from their wretched run of form and they are unbeaten in their last four. The Cherries will be looking to pull further clear of the relegation zone here.
Liverpool will have without several key stars here and the away side will definitely fancy another upset.
Andrew Surman, Callum Wilson and Adam Federici are sidelined, while Tyrone Mings is suspended for Bournemouth.
Predicted Bournemouth Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Boruc; Smith, Daniels, Cook, Francis; Gosling, Arter; Wilshere, Pugh, Fraser; King
Liverpool vs Bournemouth Key Stats
Liverpool are undefeated in 22 of their last 23 home matches in the Premier League.
Bournemouth have failed to win their last 5 away matches in the Premier League.
Liverpool vs Bournemouth Betting Tips
There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Liverpool’s last 3 home games in the Premier League.
Liverpool have been excellent at home this season. Bet on the Reds to win this week.
Liverpool vs Bournemouth Prediction
Despite the injury issues, Liverpool are firm favourites to win here. They will be looking to respond to the defeat against Bournemouth from earlier this season.
The Reds will be fired up and full of confidence right now. Bournemouth will struggle to contain the Liverpool attack at Anfield. A home win seems likely.
Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth