Liverpool determined to beat Manchester United for Xherdan Shaqiri signing

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks with Stoke City to sign Xherdan Shaqiri in the summer transfer window.
As per the information gathered by Transfer Market Web as relayed by the Daily Express, Xherdan Shaqiri has emerged as a summer transfer target for the Merseyside club and Manchester United.
Shaqiri was a part of the Stoke City side that finished 19th in the English Premier League table. Because of this, Stoke City were relegated from the top division and will play in the Championship next season.
The former Bayern Munich and Inter Milan star is destined to leave Stoke City in the summer transfer window as they have been relegated from the English Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s side and the Red Devils have been credited with the interest.
Transfer Market Web claims Liverpool have initiated contact with Stoke City to see if a deal is possible, despite interest from Jose Mourinho’s side. The Switzerland international star is available for a reasonable price in the summer transfer window.
As per the information gathered by the report, Xherdan Shaqiri is valued at 12 million pounds after Stoke City were relegated from the English Premier League to the Championship. Though there is interest from Manchester United, the Reds are determined to beat Jose Mourinho’s side in signing Xherdan Shaqiri this summer.
Xherdan Shaqiri has already admitted that he wants to stay in the Premier League next season, providing hope for Liverpool and Manchester United.
“At the moment, I can’t say anything. You’re going to hear soon on my future. I was not thinking about this because I was just focused on my national team and I wanted to make a good tournament for my team and my nation,” Xherdan Shaqiri said earlier this month.
“It’s pretty normal to be aware of clubs being interested. Of course, I would like to play on the biggest stage in football, everybody knows that. I hope I can stay in the Premier League. I hope so, but you never know with football. I don’t rule out anything.”