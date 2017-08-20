Former Liverpool captain questions Arsenal midfielder’s desire

Steven Gerrard questioned Mesut Ozil’s desire after Arsenal fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Stoke City on Saturday.
Jese Rodriguez’s second half strike gave Stoke the points, but the former Liverpool captain was hugely critical of Ozil’s contribution after the game.
“Arsene Wenger has got to address it as out of possession you’re a man down,” he told BT Sport.
“He’s left me frustrated – we’ve seen him on his day when he fancies doing both sides of the game he is a world-class talent.
“I just worry about his reaction and body language – when the ball is turned over he offers his team-mates zero.
“Away from home he’s a liability – he just doesn’t do enough.
“It’s clear to see that out of possession he doesn’t want to know – he only wants to be on the ball, trying to create and making things happen.
“But world class players do both – when they lose possession they put a shift in for their teammates and it was clear that didn’t happen.”