Five Things: Matic the key for Manchester United, Rooney off to a flier with Everton

The Premier League is back and there’s plenty to discuss.
Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger and Wayne Rooney are amongst the big names who have given us much to ponder on the opening weekend of the season.
Sportslens takes a look at five big talking points from week one in the Premier League.
Matic and Mourinho set for glory
Whoever sanctioned Nemanja Matic’s move to Manchester United needs to reevaluate their life choices.
Matic was superb on his first Premier League match for United. He was immense as the Red Devils secured a 4-0 victory in their opening game of the season against West Ham.
Chelsea’s decision to sell the 29-year-old has been questioned in many quarters, but his addition to United’s squad could be the key to maintaining Jose Mourinho’s excellent record during his second year with a club.
Mourinho has won the title with FC Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea again during his second season in charge and you’d be hard pressed to bet against United for this year’s Premier League crown.
Wenger needs to sort his defence
Arsenal’s thrilling 4-3 comeback victory over Leicester City on Friday perfectly showcased the biggest issue Arsene Wenger needs to address this season.
Olivier Giroud’s late goal may have secured the three points, but Arsenal’s defending during the game was dreadful at times.
The Gunners finished the game with a back four of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nacho Monreal, Saed Kolasinac and Hector Bellerin – a combination you’d not want to see too often during this campaign.
Laurent Koscielny will improve things when he returns from suspension, while Shkodran Mustafi and Per Mertesacker should aso be in the mix soon, but the feeling remains that Arsenal still lack a true leader at the back.
Liverpool – the gift that keeps on giving
How many times have we heard the phrase “Liverpool can’t defend set pieces” over recent seasons?
The answer is likely to be a number far higher than the club’s fans would care to think about, yet it seems manager Jurgen Klopp has done little to address the situation this summer.
Benjamin Franklin’s famous quote that “in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes” can now be applied to the inevitability that Liverpool always seem to concede sloppy goals.
Miguel Britos’ late equaliser for Watford came as no surprise and Klopp must sort out his side’s defensive woes quickly if Liverpool are to enjoy any success this season.
Rooney off to a flier
If Liverpool conceding silly goals is inevitable, then Wayne Rooney scoring on the opening weekend of the Premier League campaign isn’t far behind.
Rooney’s fine header for Everton against Stoke was the eighth time he has scored during the first game of the season, putting him alongside alongside joint record holders Frank Lampard and Alan Shearer.
The Everton faithful have welcomed the 31-year-old back into the fold with open arms after his return from Old Trafford and the Toffees look set for an exciting year.
Ashley must put up or shut up
Jonjo Shelvey’s stamp on Dele Alli ensured Mauricio Pochettino’s side were never in danger of not picking up a win at Newcastle.
Having being red carded twice last season Shelvey reamins an accident waiting to happen and his stupidity handed Spurs an easy three points.
Newcastle owner Mike Ashley bizarrely claimed poverty ahead of the opening round of games, but unless he is prepared to let the brakes off over the next few weeks the Toon Army are guaranteed a season of misery.