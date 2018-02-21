Could Rashford leave Manchester United for regular football?

Marcus Rashford burst on to the scene in 2016. Seemingly out of nowhere he arrived in public view with goals aplenty.
The new ‘Boy Wonder’ made his debut due to injuries at Old Trafford and didn’t disappoint scoring twice in a Europa League tie against Midtjylland.
It wasn’t long before the local lad was picked for his country – Ultimately going on to be a part of England’s European Championship squad at the tender age of 18-years old. In all Rashford netted eight times under former United Louis Van Gaal.
The following season saw him become a huge fixture in new boss Jose Mourinho’s squad. Making 53 appearances.
However, this season the youngster has found himself down the pecking order behind The Red Devils £75m summer signing Romelu Lukaku. Quite often his appearances have seen him play out wide and not the central role he looks born for.
January signing Alexis Sanchez has further decreased his chances of first-team football as United go in search of silverware.
Expert Opinion
Speaking to Sky Sports, Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise feels a future move can’t be ruled out…
“At some stage if he doesn’t get regular football that will be something of a consideration for him further down the line.”
Wise’s comment echoes something Thierry Henry recently said…
“You cannot be on the bench and missing games, missing learning about the game and stopping that momentum, and an example is Rashford.”
With two former players questioning his future Rashford will have a big decision to make. He is still only 20-years old and has been at United since he was seven. Sentiment may have to be left alone if he is realise his full potential.
Although Rashford is a better all round talent than Danny Welbeck. It’s difficult not to draw some comparisons as the latter did look to have a bright future at one point. However, injuries have blighted his career in recent years.
Without doubt Rashford’s career looks to have stagnated a little. A loan move could be the answer as it’s doubtful United fans would want to lose such a talent at this stage of his career.
In the meantime it’s important he gets his head down, works hard and give Mourinho no other option but to play him regularly.