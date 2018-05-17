Report: Arsenal confident that they will sign three-time Premier League winner

Arsenal are confident that they will sign Jonny Evans this summer.
The former Manchester United man will be available for just £3 million after West Brom were relegated from the Premier League this season. Despite the Baggies having gone down, Evans has churned out quality performances in defence on a regular basis.
During the January transfer window, he was a target of Arsenal as well as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. The Gunners were so determined to secure the services of the Northern Ireland international that they were prepared to offer £10 million as well as right-back Mathieu Debuchy.
Evans joined the Baggies from United in 2015 for a fee of just £6 million. Since then, he has established himself as a key player and leader for the club. However, he will be in-demand this summer and will almost likely leave the club as he looks to carry on playing Premier League football.
The 30-year-old Evans also reportedly informed Albion that he would not be playing in their final League game of the season against Crystal Palace via text, though the club deny that this was the case.
Massive changes are expected at Arsenal this summer after Arsene Wenger ended his 22-year reign as manager of the club.
The Gunners will need to sign new quality defenders especially as Per Mertesacker has retired while club captain Laurent Koscielny will be out of action till late December.