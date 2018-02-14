4-3-3: Arsenal’s strongest XI vs Ostersunds – Welbeck starts

Arsenal lost their last league game against Tottenham at the Wembley Stadium. Now the Gunners are 7 points behind their neighbors and 8 points behind Chelsea, who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot.
It is highly unlikely that the north Londoners will finish in the top four and therefore, their best chance of CL qualification is through the Europa League.
Arsenal will collide against Ostersunds tomorrow in their first KO round fixture of this season’s Europa League and they should be considered firm favorites to beat the Swedish side.
Not to forget, Arsenal were ousted from the FA Cup but they do have a chance of winning a domestic silverware when they face Man City in the Carabao Cup final later this month.
As far as the team news is concerned, Aubameyang is not eligible to play in the Europa League. On the other hand, Lacazette is out for up to six weeks after a knee operation. So we can expect Danny Welbeck to start as the lone center forward up front.
German international Ozil and winter signing Mkhitaryan will likely start behind the English striker. The likes of Xhaka, Wilshere and Elneny should start in the center of the park for the Gunners.
Ospina has mainly played ahead of Cech in the Cup competitions for Arsenal and we can expect the Colombian international to start in the goal. Here is Arsenal’s strongest 4-3-3 XI vs Ostersunds.
