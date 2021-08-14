Wolves target Takehiro Tomiyasu wants Tottenham move

Wolverhampton Wanderers have shown interest in signing Takehiro Tomiyasu this summer, but the player prefers a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

According to reports from Sky Sports, Wolves are looking to bolster their defence this summer, and have earmarked Tomiyasu as a potential option.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with the Bologna defender, but they have found it difficult to agree a deal with the £17m-rated player.

The player still prefers a move to the north London club, but doubts remain about how serious Spurs are about him at the moment.

It has been claimed that Spurs have turned their attention towards signing Nikola Milenkovic, who was also being watched by West Ham.

Wolves are also interested in signing the Serbia international who has just one year left on his Fiorentina contract. He will be a relatively cheaper option for Tomiyasu.

Spurs have already added one top-quality defender this summer, with Cristian Romero joining from Atalanta on a big-money deal.

Nuno Espirito Santo is still looking to land at least two more players this summer, with the club focussing on signing a defender, preferably someone who can play as both centre-back and right-back.

Spurs are willing to offload Serge Aurier this summer, but as of now, they have not received any bid for the Ivory Coast international.

